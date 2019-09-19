This is what is happening to the Anchorage Club in Scarborough

A former private members bar on Scarborough seafront is to be converted into holiday accommodation.

The Anchorage Club, located on the ground floor of a building in Lifeboat Steps, between Eastborough and Foreshore Road, closed three and a half years ago.

It is already home to two holiday apartments and a developer has now been granted planning permission to create four holiday lets in the building.

A planning application by Yorkshire Coast Property Ltd to Scarborough Council laid out why the bar was unlikely to ever re-open.

It stated: “The bar is financially unviable and the building is falling into disrepair and unsustainable. It is currently for sale, however, no viable purchasers will buy the property for reinstatement to a bar.

“There is a purchaser, who wishes to renovate the property, to make it viable as four short-term holiday lets. This would be for between two and four people per unit.

“This is aimed at people who visit Scarborough for weekends and family holidays of one to two weeks.”

Scarborough Council planning officers have now granted planning permission under delegated powers after no objections to the scheme were received.

In their report on the plans, the officers state: “The development takes place within a prime tourist location within the South Bay area of Scarborough and it is considered that holiday apartments are very much a fitting characteristic of this area.

“Moreover, it is acknowledged that due to the position of the building along a narrow passageway, alternative commercial uses or the continued use as a public house/members club is limited as the building is hidden and cannot be viewed along the main thoroughfares of Eastborough and Foreshore Road and therefore goes unnoticed.”