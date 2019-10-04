This is why Scarborough Council refused plans for an extra care facility at the Sneaton Castle development near Whitby

Concerns about the height of a new extra care facility proposed as part of the High Stakesby development in Whitby have seen the plans refused.

Yourlife Management Ltd lodged plans with Scarborough Council for the 65-apartment development at Sneaton Castle, which will see more than 240 new homes built when it is completed.

The extra care facility for elderly people was part of the original plans for the site and the details were put out to consultation earlier this year.

Scarborough Council’s planning committee today went against their officer’s recommendations and threw the plans out as the councillors did not feel that the three-storey high sections of the building were appropriate for the site.

A number of objections were received to the plans and, in response, the applicant made what it called “radical” changes to the scheme, including a reduction in the length and height of sections of the building but the councillors felt the building was still too large for the area.

Whitby’s Mayfield ward councillor David Chance (Con) said the 85-metre long building would “stand out like a sore thumb or the proverbial carbuncle”.

He added: “It looks like a converted warehouse. I have no objection to care home or extra care facility on this site per se only the scale of this proposal.”

Cllr Stewart Campbell (Lab) added: “If it was all two-storeys in height I would be more willing to approve it.”

Conservative councillor Glenn Goodberry also felt the plans were not sympathetic to the surrounding area.

He said: “This mass of unbroken building with a predominately high ridgeline is totally and utterly out of keeping with the Castle Park area.”

Councillors also had concerns about balconies on the front of the building.

The plans were refused by the committee and the applicant now has the option to amend the scheme or to appeal the decision.