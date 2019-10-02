This Scarborough gym is headed for new location

An empty Scarborough store is to be transformed into a gym and juice bar.

Abi Durrant applied to the authority to move her existing gym along Northway to the vacant APM building on the corner of Victoria Road.

Planning documents reveal that the move to the larger premises would allow her gym, Barbelle, to take on male members.

Scarborough Council planning officers have now approved the change of use of the building, which was also a Cash Converters at one time after no objections were received during the consultation period.

A number of changes have been made to the original application as part of the planning process.

The council’s approval report adds: “The original proposal included alterations to the shopfronts by inserting three doors into the west elevation to access the smaller units within the building and modernising the frontage and increasing the amount of glazing on the west and north elevations, facing onto Northway and Victoria Road respectively.

“The proposal was amended to remove the three new doors on the west elevation and the smaller units will be accessed internally.”

A disabled changing room has also been added and alterations made to two disabled toilets to make them easier to use.

In the planning application, it stated that the low ceilings of the existing building were affecting the chances of recruiting new members.

It added: “The existing unit is not ideal, as it cannot accommodate male members, who require a greater ceiling height than female members.”