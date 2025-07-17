Councillors Tim Norman, Rick Arrand and Andy Walker will now represent the Green Party. Photo submitted

Three Bridlington councillors ‘who have spent years fighting for local people’ have joined the Green Party, giving East Riding of Yorkshire Council its first ever green group.

Andy Walker, Tim Norman and Rick Arrand – who together represent Bridlington South ward – have resigned from the Yorkshire Party and will now sit as a new green group on East Riding Council, pending confirmation.

All three councillors said they are long-standing community champions and added that the switch reflects their evolving priorities and continued commitment to the issues that matter most to local people.

Cllr Andy Walker, now leader of the new green group, said: “Serving Bridlington is a responsibility I take extremely seriously.

"Climate change is the defining issue of our time, but so are affordable homes, improved NHS access and safe streets. The Green Party’s practical, community-focused approach lets us champion all of those concerns with renewed energy.”

Cllr Tim Norman added: “Yorkshire has partial devolution, so our job is to get results on the ground – tackling the cost-of-living crisis, improving water quality and securing better transport links. The Green Party shares our determination to make council decisions work for ordinary people.”

Cllr Rick Arrand said: “Changing party doesn’t change our promise: we will keep listening, keep working hard and keep putting Bridlington residents first.”

Stewart Arnold, coordinator of Hull and East Riding Green Party, welcomed the move.

He said: “Andy, Tim and Rick already have a reputation for rolling up their sleeves, whether that’s pressing the council on climate action or chasing everyday casework.

"Their switch shows that being green is about practical service as well as principles.”