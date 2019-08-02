VIDEO: Jeremy Corbyn cuts ribbon of new Seafood Social cafe on Scarborough's Aberdeen Walk

Jeremy Corbyn has played a key part in the launch of a new cafe on Aberdeen Walk.

During his visit to Scarborough, the leader of the Labour party cut the ribbon of Seafood Social which has just relocated from the Market Hall.

Jeremy Corbyn cuts the ribbon of new Seafood Social cafe.

Founded by Whitby Seafood, the social enterprise cafe is staffed by people affected by homelessness and addiction and all its profits go towards The Rainbow Centre.

Founder Laura Whittle, who welcomed Jeremy Corbyn to the new premises, said today's visit is "a marvellous thing".

"Scarborough is definitely a town that's affected by homelessness and poverty, the ward where the Rainbow Centre is based is one of the most deprived in the UK so his visit might draw attention to that and the work that we all do to combat that."

As part of his visit to the town, the Labour leader also visited the Market Hall where he talked to shoppers of the negative impact of a no deal Brexit on food prices.

