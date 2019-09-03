Voters around Scarborough and Whitby reminded to fill out registration forms

Scarborough Borough Council is asking residents to complete the reminder electoral registration forms currently being sent out by post.

People must check whether the information that appears on the form for those living at their address is correct and respond by the date shown on the form.

The purpose of the annual canvass is to ensure that the electoral register is up to date and to identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

It’s an opportunity for residents to make sure that when elections take place they will easily be able to take part.

While many thousands of residents have already responded to the initial paper form or email, there are still those that haven’t and there’s not long left to respond before the council sends out its canvassers door to door next month.

Kerry Russett, Scarborough Borough Council Elections Manager said: “Anyone that wants to vote must be registered.

“To make sure you are able to have your say in any elections that may be called during the next year, simply check the form and respond following the instructions provided.

“If you’re not currently registered, we’ll send you information explaining how to do this or you can just go online to apply to register at gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

People who have moved home recently are particularly encouraged to check whether they are registered at the correct address.

Research by the independent Electoral Commission indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those that have lived at the same address for a long time.

Across Great Britain, 96% of people who have been at their property for more than 16 years will be registered compared to 27% of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.

Any residents who have queries about the process can contact the council’s elections team for assistance by emailing electors@scarborough.gov.uk or calling 01723 232323 during normal office hours, Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm.