Whitby voters can have say on proposed change of polling station - here are the ones affected

Changes are being recommended in three wards - Danby and Mulgrave, Esk Valley and Streonshalh in Whitby.

The reason for the review is because previously used venues in these wards are no longer available or are unsuitable.

In Danby and Mulgrave, the council is proposing to use Lythe Village Hall instead of the Pyman Institute at Sandsend.

In Streonshalh, Whitby Library could replaced the now closed St Hilda’s RC Primary School as a polling station.

In Esk Valley, it is recommending Glaisdale’s Robinson Institute, which was used as a temporary polling station for the first time in May this year, formally replaces St Thomas’ Church Hall.

Kerry Russett, Scarborough Borough Council head of democratic services and corporate modernisation, said: “Inevitably over time some long standing venues become unavailable or no longer suitable for voting.

“We research alternative available venues and make recommendations for changes based on a number of factors including location and accessibility.”

Full details of the recommended changes can be viewed on the council’s website at scarborough.gov.uk/pdreview or at the Town Hall in Scarborough.

Anyone registered to vote in the borough is welcome to comment on the current and proposed arrangements, including those with expertise in access for people with disabilities.

Feedback should suggest alternative venues that could be used as polling stations.