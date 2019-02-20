Pop's Mari Wilson comes to North Yorkshire stage

Regarded by many as one of one of our country’s best pop singers and interpreters of songs, Mari Wilson is hitting the road again and is topping off at a North Yorkshire arts centre.

The Neasden Queen Of Soul brings Pop Deluxe show to Helmsley Arts Centre on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm.

“After the long Christmas break it's good to be back on the road. I love singing these well-crafted familiar songs and feeling the reaction from the audience because they’re songs that spark memories for a wide ranging generation.

"I take great delight in not only singing but also storytelling and I have a story for every song," she said.

It was in 1982 that Mari Wilson, to put it mildly, arrived, with her iconic Beehive hair style that was only matched by her equally iconic vocals.

With her talented 12 piece band, The Wilsations - her live show was talked about as an event of pure entertainment and they became a regular on Top of the Pops. Just What I’ve Always Wanted reached the top ten in the charts and remains a song she is proudly known for and still performs to this day.

Now more than 30 years on Mari is still delighting audiences around the country with her signature vocals and charm. Pop Deluxe was released in 2016 and featured reinterpretations of songs from the likes of Cilla Black, Petula Clark and of course Dusty Springfield, the artists that inspired Mari as a child.

The success of this album then led to Mari being invited to be the guest vocalist for Heaven 17 in their UK tour, a role which Mari took with aplomb.

Mari has been touring Pop Deluxe relentlessly, leading to sold out shows at Wilton’s Music Hall, Bush Hall and many more across the country, a testament to the longevity of Mari and her music.

Music fans may know all of the tracks from Pop Deluxe, but they are now given new life by Mari’s unique contemporary electronica production featuring lots of surprising and exciting arrangements. Mari’s interpretation of Bacharach’s 24 Hours from Tulsa has proved to be a real showstopper in her live show.

Tickets are £17 and available online at www.helmsleyarts.co.uk or from the box office on 01439 771 700.