Pop-up art exhibition opens in Malton

The Winter Show, a pop-up art exhibition curated by Millie Seligman, the founder of Yorkshire based online art gallery HobbyHorse Art, has opened in Malton.

The exhibition runs Saturday 1 December. This is the first time that HobbyHorse Art has opened in Malton, one of the two exhibitions which the gallery organises on an annual basis in different locations and settings.

Millie said: “We are very excited to be holding our first pop-up shop in Malton.

“It is a vibrant town which is supportive of small businesses. The exhibition is a mixed show featuring a variety of artists from Yorkshire and beyond, with both originals and prints on show.”

With both original art and prints on display, this exhibition features landscapes and still life pictures as well as oil paintings and linocuts, showcasing contemporary artists over the ten day period.

The gallery is run through the “Pop-up Malton” campaign which is a pioneering retail initiative from the Fitzwilliam Malton Estate.

The scheme offers a vacant property in Malton, which can be rented from one to eight weeks.

Tom Storrar from the Fitzwilliam Malton Estate, said: “The Pop Up shop is ideal space for holding a temporary event or an exhibition. It would also be an excellent area for a start-up business, for young entrepreneurs, or for established retailers who are perhaps wanting to increase awareness of their product range.”