Pop-up shed will teach youngsters positive skills

A pop-up shed is helping young people give something back to the community by teaching woodwork skills so they can make items for good causes.

North Yorkshire’s Youth Justice Service has launched the initiative to help rehabilitate young people who have been given community sentences by teaching them vocational skills from a mobile workspace.

Young people aged between ten and 17 who have committed an offence are often handed community sentences by the courts, which require them to carry out unpaid work for the benefit of their victims, or people locally. While this work can take various forms, the lack of a workshop space meant North Yorkshire County Council’s Youth Justice Team was unable to offer basic practical work tasks for young people.

Reparation and volunteer development officer Ed Horwood, from the Youth Justice Service, said they devised the project after volunteers with Littlebeck and Whitby Men’s Shed initiatives helped one young person create bird boxes for Dalby Forest and a local charity shop, which had been requested by the victims of his offence.

He said: “I was inspired by the Men’s Sheds concept. It struck me that having our own, easily transportable set of resources would allow a pop-up workshop to be created wherever and whenever we wanted it.”