Popular Scarborough man Kenny to be remembered with fundraising event next month

The daughter of a popular Scarborough man who died of Sepsis in 2011 is organising a charity fundraiser in his honour.

Kenny Oldroyd, who died aged 37, was a well-known figure around the town for his sense of humour and “that laugh”.

He was a keen rugby player, and was a regular feature in the Scarborough All Blacks side.

Kenny, who lived in Ling Hill and worked as a builder’s labourer, hit the headlines in the early 1990s, when he appeared on the front page of the Scarborough Evening News under the headline “Kenny My Hero” after saving a young girl from a dog attack in Falsgrave Park.

However, above all that, he was a family man who devoted his life to his children.

And now his daughter, Shona, is organising a fundraiser to help the battle against the condition.

The fundraiser, called ‘A Night at the Races’, will be held on March 30 at Scarborough Rugby Club.

It will be a Royal Ascot Cabaret theme, with horse races, a raffle and DJ, among other entertainment.

There will also be a guest speaker giving a talk about Sepsis.

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased from Hatton School of Performing Arts, or on 01723 501249.

Sepsis, which is a reaction to infection, kills five people every hour in the UK, or 52,000 people a year.

The condition also affects 25,000 children in the UK each year.