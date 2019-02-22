Popular Scarborough man Kenny to be remembered with fundraising event next month

Kenny Oldroyd, pictured with daughter Shona, who is organising the fundraising event at Scarborough Rugby Club.
The daughter of a popular Scarborough man who died of Sepsis in 2011 is organising a charity fundraiser in his honour.

Kenny Oldroyd, who died aged 37, was a well-known figure around the town for his sense of humour and “that laugh”.

He was a keen rugby player, and was a regular feature in the Scarborough All Blacks side.

Kenny, who lived in Ling Hill and worked as a builder’s labourer, hit the headlines in the early 1990s, when he appeared on the front page of the Scarborough Evening News under the headline “Kenny My Hero” after saving a young girl from a dog attack in Falsgrave Park.

However, above all that, he was a family man who devoted his life to his children.

And now his daughter, Shona, is organising a fundraiser to help the battle against the condition.

The fundraiser, called ‘A Night at the Races’, will be held on March 30 at Scarborough Rugby Club.

It will be a Royal Ascot Cabaret theme, with horse races, a raffle and DJ, among other entertainment.

There will also be a guest speaker giving a talk about Sepsis.

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased from Hatton School of Performing Arts, or on 01723 501249.

Sepsis, which is a reaction to infection, kills five people every hour in the UK, or 52,000 people a year.

The condition also affects 25,000 children in the UK each year.