Popular Scarborough restaurant El Gringos to go up for sale

A popular Scarborough restaurant will go up for sale, after confirming that this would be the owners' last Christmas in Scarborough.

The owners of El Gringos, situated on the Esplanade, have taken the decision to sell up, announcing the decision via a message on their Facebook page.

It is hoped that buyers can be found for the popular Tex-Mex and Carribean restaurant by Easter, with the current owners moving to Leeds.

The message posted on Facebook read: "After nearly 10 years In Scarborough we have made the decision to sell so this will be our last Christmas in Scarborough.

"We are hoping to sell the restaurant by Easter 2019. We look forward to seeing you all this Christmas.

"We thank customers new and old for choosing to dine with us and hope to see you up until Easter."

Following the announcement, over 100 people took time to comment on the post, expressing their disappointment at the news.

One user said: "No way! We come from Cleethorpes to dine with you! We have recommended you to do many friends too!"

Another added: "Oh no. My favourite restaurant. Hope you’ll still be open for my traditional El Gringos birthday meal at the end of April."