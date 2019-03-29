Popular village pub sells for £1,250,000

A Grade II listed village pub in the Kirkbymoorside area has recently changed hands.

The Fox and Hounds pub at Sinnington has been sold through specialist property adviser Christie and Co to a local buyer.

The freehold interest of the establishment was sold for £1,250,000.

The substantial inn comprises a bar and lounge, restaurant area, private dining room, resident’s lounge and 10 guest bedrooms.

Previous owners Catherine and Andrew Stephens purchased the Fox and Hounds over 20 years ago and decided to sell the pub in order to retire.

New owners and locals to the area, Simon and Julia Cobb and Mark and Victoria Miller decided to purchase the pub because of the wonderful opportunity the business presented to run an established country inn in a picturesque village setting.

They plan to convert the previous owner’s cottage into four high-end luxurious guest letting rooms, pending planning consent.

Mr Miller said: “Catherine and Andrew have built up a well respected and highly established business over the years.

“We look forward to welcoming the many repeat customers and locals and new faces alike, and at the Fox and Hounds it is very much business as usual.”