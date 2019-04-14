Poundland is accused of sexism for selling "Lock Up Your Daughters" babygrow

Poundland, which has a store in Scarborough, has been accused of sexism for selling a babygrow with the words "Lock Up Your Daughters" on the front.

Mum Rebecca Roache claims, on Twitter, that it teaches boys how to be “sex pests”.

She branded the £1.50 babygrow as “depressing” and an example of “#everydaysexism”.

Rebecca, a senior lecturer in philosophy, said: "It is just inappropriate and sends out a misogynistic message when they cannot even speak or walk yet.

"It is also assuming that everyone is heterosexual and to be sold to children under a year old is depressing."

On Twitter, Rebecca, posted a picture of the babygrow and commented: "It's never too early to start training boys to be sex pests, eh @Poundland? #everydaysexism"

Responses to the tweet have been mixed, with some people agreeing while others making comments like: “You are, in fact, everything that is wrong with today’s world”.

One person said: “Gross. Boys’ clothes have a lot of dodgy messages.”

A lot of the comments called for the woman to “grow up” though, suggesting that people are too quick to take offence to things.

One man said: "I grew up hearing and using the phrase 'lock up your daughters' and didn't grow up to be a sex pest. It's a harmless phrase that's been used as banter for years but in this PC mad world we live in banter is forbidden."