Northern Powergrid have announced that power in Scarborough has been restored.

More than 1,900 properties in YO11 and YO12 were affected by an unexpected power cut this morning.

Northern Powergrid have thanked residents for thier patience this morning while work was carried out to fix the problem.

On their website, it said that the reason for the power cut affecting properties has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment in the area.