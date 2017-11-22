Preferred bidder for £80m Scarborough and Ryedale community healthcare contract revealed

The preferred bidder for an £80m contract to run community healthcare services in parts of North and East Yorkshire has been revealed.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in July revealed it was pulling out of the process to renew its community health services contract with NHS Scarborough and Ryedale Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), in a move that could see more than 200 NHS workers transferred to a new organisation.

The trust’s chief executive Patrick Crowley said in a letter to staff that it had reluctantly reached the conclusion that the expectations of the service contract, and timescales for delivery, would place an “unreasonable degree of financial risk” on the trust.

And the CCG yesterday announced Humber NHS Foundation Trust as its preferred bidder to deliver the Integrated Prevention, Community Care and Support service for Adults contract.

The contract is worth £80.6m and has the potential to run for up to seven years.

It covers community nursing, physiotherapy, specialist nursing and other therapies in the first year, and continuing healthcare assessments, frailty, and elderly medicine outpatients from the second year of the contract.

Two other organisations have been “invited to remain” involved in the tendering process, and put forward more detailed delivery proposal, following an initial procurement exercise by the CCG.

Simon Cox, the CCG’s chief officer, said: “Humber NHS Foundation Trust put forward an excellent model which aligns strongly with the CCG’s vision for community services.

“They propose that person-centred care focusing on prevention, health promotion and wellbeing, led by primary care with an integrated primary/community/social care team is the default for patients.”

It is believed that up to 240 people working on York’s current contract could be transferred to the winning bidder when they take over the services.

Nigel Ayre, Healthwatch North Yorkshire delivery manager, said: “While the existing provider of services chose not to be part of the procurement we were reassured to see a number of high profile bidders engaged in the process.

“The NHS faces significantly financial challenge and new and more efficient ways of working will be essential in terms of ensuring we can maintain a high quality of care for residents.”

Michele Moran, chief executive of the Humber trust, said he was “thrilled” to be chosen as the preferred provider.