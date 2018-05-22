Price gutted to leave Boro

Midfielder Jamie Price has taken the tough decision to leave Scarborough Athletic in a bid to find regular first-team football.

The experienced former Doncaster Rovers and York City man was one of boss Steve Kittrick's first signings when he took charge over two years ago.

Since then he has played a number of games and also assumed a key role on and off the pitch in Boro's promotion to the Evo-Stik Premier this season.

He said: "Having been at the club for the past two-and-a-half years I have made the tough decision to move on to enable me to play play more games.

"After the North Riding FA Senior Cup final I feel I still have lots to offer and with the step up in level after promotion the games will only allow me to be a bit-part-player.

"When I first signed Steve (Kittrick) said the club was massive and he wasn't wrong. He told me that he wanted it where it rightfully should be and back in the higher levels of the non-league ladder.

"Having survived relegation, reached the play-offs and then finally get promoted in the time I've been here, I feel it is time to move on.

"We were a year behind schedule, but it is more fitting that it was to happen the year we were back home.

"I'd like to thank Steve for persuading me to come to this fantastic club and the great support and man management he has shown, Chris Bolder for his excellent work and invaluable input in helping this club get to where it is and Steve Roberts and Christian Machen for their great work.

"Thank you to Dave Holland, who was a real gentleman and will never be forgotten, this season was all for him.

"The volunteers and background staff whose work seems to go unnoticed by many, but please know we all appreciate everything you do.

"Thank you to every player who has been here in my time, I've made some great friends and wish you all the best.

"Finally the fans, from day one at Brid when we beat Ossett they have been immense.

"I can't thank them enough for their support, keep it up.

"I wish Steve and Humey (Mark Hume), who has brought another level to the club, Trevor Bull, who has continued Dave's great work and everyone involved with the club every ounce of luck for the future."