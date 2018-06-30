Primary pupils given lifesaving lessons

Alpamare Scarborough made a splash when it held a number of activities as part of Drowning Prevention Week.

The waterpark’s team has been working with Northstead Community Primary School to help keep pupils safe around water.

The pupils are given lessens in CPR.

All 85 of the school’s Year 6 pupils were invited to the popular attraction where they had lessons in CPR, rescue techniques, and lifesaving skills such as learning to float (the RNLI Respect the Water message).

Drowning Prevention Week, created by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) and this year run in partnership with the RNLI and Swim England, was devised to keep people safe in and around water.

Vicki Jones, at Alpamare Scarborough, said: “It is so important to remind people to stay safe near water, especially at this high-risk time of the year.

“We are only too happy to be involved with Drowning Prevention Week.

Taking in swimming safety tips.

“The children enjoyed all of the waterpark facilities following the lifesaving sessions.”