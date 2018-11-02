Prior at the double as Boro’s Under-15s beat Blacks in cup win

An under-strength Scarborough Athletic Under-15s grabbed a fine 4-0 win at Hull United Blacks in the Hull League Knockout Cup.

Despite playing with 10 men and an outfield player in goal, Boro took the lead early on when Adam Prior capitalised on a perfectly-weighted through-ball to make it 1-0.

The Scarborough defence stayed strong, keeping the score 1-0 going into the half-time interval.

Into the second half, Boro continued to dominate possession and kept creating chances. Aidan Williams managed to make the score 2-0, finishing on the half-volley into the top-left corner.

Shortly after, his twin brother Nathan Williams made it 3-0 when he took the ball round three United men and calmly struck low into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Prior then wrapped up the win when he ran through and slotted low under the keeper.

Kai Wood again stepped in goal and played well throughout, keeping a clean-sheet.

Scarborough Athletic Under-17s visited Springhead for their Knockout Cup encounter and came out 6-1 winners.

Zam Deans gave Boro an early lead and despite gifting the home side an equaliser, an exquisite Dan Simpson lob and a cracking solo effort from Deans again put Boro 3-1 up at the break.

Boro put Springhead under constant pressure in the second half and were rewarded with goals from Taylor Moulds a 30-yard thunderbolt, a smart finish from Jaydan Hindle and a Jake Baldwin strike wrapped things up.

Scarborough Athletic Under-11s progressed into the next round of the Knockout Cup after a 4-1 win against a resilient Tickton.

Boro started strongly when Jacob Render put TJ Priest through on goal to slot calmly past the keeper.

They quickly made it 2-0 when Joe Southwick gambled to place in a rebounded shot from Priest.

Tickton battled hard and were soon back in the game, but Boro continued to dominate and were soon rewarded before half-time when Ryan Sellers fired home from a tight angle.

The second half continued to see Boro play some very attractive football and they were rewarded when Render turned the defender on the edge of the box to drill one into the top corner.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s beat third division table-toppers Ron Dearing UTC 3-0 in their clash.

In a tight first half Aidan Crawford opened the scoring, curling into the top corner from the edge of the box.

In the second half the home team dominated, as Connor Avison powerfully headed home a Liam Coulson corner and Max Wright chipped the the tall keeper from the edge of the box to seal a deserved victory.

Jensen Bradbury and Josh Pickin were the pick of the players for the home team.

Knockout Cup holders Scarborough Athletic Under-13s cruised through to the next round after beating Cottingham Rangers Lions 17-0.

After an early Rangers chance, the goals flowed for Boro, with Harvey Bayes opening the scoring, his first of five in the game.

Alfie Pearce, Leon Upson (2) and Reuben Hartley all scored before the break to send Boro in 7-0 ahead.

Boro continued to dominate and created numerous chances.

Kobi Wilson and Toby Jones scored a goal apiece after the break, Harley Adams added the next two and finished with four goals.

Will Marshall scored a long-range screamer and Hartley’s second concluded the scoring for Boro.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s advanced to the next round of the Knockout Cup with a 7-1 win against Sproatley Juniors.

Alfie Kendell gave Boro an early lead after a defence-splitting pass from Frazer Ives.

Then Isaac Prince increased the lead from a Luca Mastrolonardo corner.

Boro kept the visitors at bay with Archie McNaughton and Kene Knowles dominant at the heart of the defence.

Sproatley reduced the deficit in the second half, but the Boro response was immediate when Frazer Hines latched onto a Taylor Hide cross and found the net off the far post.

Lewis Hunter tapped home to make it five and a Knowles header and a deft lob from the same player made the final score 7-1.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s pushed their way into the the next round of the Knockout Cup with a last-minute winner as they beat West Hull Yorkies 4-3 after extra-time.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Boro found themselves 2-0 down going into half-time.

With just a few minutes on the clock in the second half, the marauding Ben Cross combined well with Reuben Taylor to smash the ball across the keeper and into the bottom corner.

Boro continued to search for the equaliser and it finally came in the last minute of normal time through Ryder Greening.

Extra-time started disastrously for Boro, as they fell behind.

Boro again created numerous chances but were wasteful in front of goal.

Just when it looked like they were heading for a cup exit, Taylor struck an equaliser to bring the game to 3-3.

Panic took over in the Yorkies defence and with seconds remaining the ball fell to Reggie Steeles from a corner, who struck the ball majestically into the net to send Boro through to the next round of the competition.