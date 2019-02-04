Programme rundown for Steampunk Weekend

Whitby Steampunk Weekend takes place at the Pavilion from Saturday February 9 to Sunday February 10.
There is free admission to two halls of 80-plus trade stands. Quality accessories, apparel and accouterments presentations and workshops including:
The bartitsu and antagonistics forum – Victorian martial art live demonstrations
Duncan Mc Nulty on mesmerism – the art, history and practical demonstrations
Adam McSkelly – prop making 101
Magician Adam Saint – magic, escapology and Victorian sideshows
Broadcaster Ray Bokor – the Art of Spiritualism and practical demonstrations
Meet Jason ‘Rifleman Harris’ Salkey from Sharpe’s Rifles merchandise stall
The British Paranormal Society
Matron Bagpuss and the curious case of Filth and Depravity and How To Manage It
Pistol tiffin (tea duelling) with Captain Glossop and Lady Sparklemore
Adam McSkelly – introduction to leather craft
Author Gareth Clegg – tntroduction to new release Fogbound
Broadcaster and Steampunk DJ Atticus Oldman and The Absinthe Affair
Matron Bagpuss and the Curious Case of A Brief Introduction to the History of Medicine
Author Craig Hallam – Introduction to The Adventures of Alan Shaw
Bob Peel Imagery Photography Studio
Abigail Lagden – curiously contrary mixed media and powertex workshops
Steve Kay’s famous Steampunk VW Steamvagon
Ghost Haunted UK – paranormal investigators
Evening Events:
Friday February 8, Whitby Pavilion bar and cafe at 8pm
Sound and Vision Challenge Music and TV Quiz.
Raising funds for Cancer Research. £10 per table, max four per team
Free entry to Pavilion to enjoy the evening if you do not want to participate although donations/loose change is appreciated.
Saturday February 9
Steampunk Cabaret Evening, Whitby Pavilion Theatre, doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start
Featuring:
Chap Hop Superstar Mr B – the Gentleman Rhymer, straight out of Cheam.
Durhams folk rock heroes Driven Serious
From Leeds, the quite brilliantly barmy Biscuithead & The Biscuit Badgers
Dollop Of Trollop, our favorite bawdy babes all the way from Whitby
Tickets £18 from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk
Box office: 01947 458899
The second Whitby Steampunk Weekend runs from July 26 to July 28