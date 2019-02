Houses on Scalby Road are being affected by flooding.

The cause is believed to be a burst water main near the junction between Scalby Road and Orchard Heights.

An eye witness said: "Half of the road is impassible on one side and now it's spreading onto both sides. It must be about six inches deep.

"The council is handing out sandbags to houses and they're closing the road now."

The fire service is at the scene.

More information to follow.