Properties in Scarborough could be left without power until later this evening

Northern Powergrid are still investigating the cause of the unplanned power cut this afternoon.

An unplanned power cut was reported at 12.55pm and 51 customers, including homes and businesses, are still affected.

A spokesperson from Northern Powergrid said: "We have 51 customers who are affected by power cuts but our engineers have restored the majority of premises from the original 686 that were affected.

"Engineers estimate that power will be restored by 8.30pm.

"We are still investigating the cause of the power cut and awaiting further information from engineers on site who are looking into the matter."

Premises in the area of YO13 are still affected and power in YO17 and YO18 has been restored.