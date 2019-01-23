Property marking and bike advice at Scarborough Hospital

Two Dot Peen Property Marking events are being held this week in Scarborough.

The events at Scarborough General Hospital, will involve a number of our PCSO's from the Neighbourhood Policing Team joining the Road Safety Team, encouraging road users to swap their vehicle for a bike and tips on how to be safe on a bike.

A Dot Peen Property Marking Machine will also be available and PCSO's can mark any property for those who attend.

People aged under 18 will need an appropriate adult to get the form signed and their property marked including your bikes.

The events will be held today (Wednesday January 23), 9am-12pm and tomorrow (Thursday January 24) 12-3pm.