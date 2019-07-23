Proposed 6-metre by 3-metre advertising billboard on side of a Seamer Road house won't be overbearing, says applicant

A homeowner plans to put a six-metre-wide billboard on the side of a house on one of Scarborough’s busiest roads.

Steve Flint has applied to Scarborough Council to erect the board, which will stand three metres high, on the side of 28 Seamer Road, at its Depot Lane junction, a house he owns and rents out.

In pre-planning advice, Scarborough Council planners said the board would not fit in with the local area.

Mr Flint, however, has decided to press ahead with his plan, pointing to a number of other billboards on the side of homes off Seamer Road as proof that it would not detract from the look of the road.

In the planning application submitted to Scarborough Council, Mr Flint’s agent, KVA Planning Consultancy, states: “The applicant disagrees with the council’s pre-application advice note which states that the proposal will be a ‘discordant feature in this locality’ and furthermore that an advertisement at this location will have an ‘overbearing impact’.

“Signage along this road and within the immediate locality is not uncommon and serves to promote local businesses which this sign would also seek to do, nor would it be detrimental to the amenity of the area.

“It is considered that a sympathetically designed board at this location would support local businesses at an appropriate location.”

The plan is now out to consultation.