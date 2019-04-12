Prospect Matty Bowman looking forward to returning to Scarborough Athletic side

Prospect Matty Bowman is finishing an exciting week by making a return to the Scarborough Athletic squad.

The 18-year-old has been training with Dunfermline over the past few days, though he has yet to pen anything with the Scottish Championship side.

And after honing his skills in Fife, Bowman is now poised to take the trip to Warrington Town on Saturday to join up with John Deacey's outfit.

"I've enjoyed training with Dunfermline, it is a really good standard and good experience for me," said Bowman.

"Having played at Scarborough has helped me get ready for this kind of thing because it has got me used to playing men's football.

"At the moment I haven't agreed anything with Dunfermline, I'm just taking my time with things and seeing how they go.

"I am looking forward to coming back and getting involved with Scarborough again though, when I've had the opportunity to play I've loved it.

"I'm studying for my A-levels at Repton School at the moment, but I'd like to be involved with Scarborough if I am available.

"Playing for your hometown club is a big thing and Saturday's game is huge.

"We still have a decent chance of making the play-offs, but it is all about picking up the three points and moving onto the next game."