Protestors stage slow walk at Kirby Misperton

Anti-fracking campaigners staged a slow walk protest in North Yorkshire this morning delaying vehicles travelling to the site.

Three protesters walked in front of tankers on their way to the hydraulic fracturing site at Kirby Misperton this morning.



From 9.30am to 9.50am, the group walked along Habton Road, delaying the two-vehicle convoy by 20 minutes. Local traffic was able to pass freely North Yorkshire Police said.



Supt Alisdair Dey, said: “We support and protect people engaged in safe, reasonable and peaceful protest at Kirby Misperton. That means balancing the needs and wishes of everyone involved, including protesters, businesses and local residents.”