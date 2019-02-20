Proudfoot cash for charity

Local charity Thrive Alive has received a welcome donation from Proudfoot supermarkets to enable it to purchase equipment required to run their ‘Education on the Edge’ programme.

Thrive Alive supports children who are struggling in school. Proudfoot supported the local cause with a donation of £250 through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity.

Tim Harvey, at Thrive Alive, said: “As a small, local charity securing any funding is always a challenge. We pride ourselves on being local and focusing on our local area.”

Valerie Aston, director at the Proudfoot Group, added: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support Thrive Alive.

“We would like to thank our customers for their continued support, through the in-store collecting tins and purchases of selected products in our stores.”