Proudfoot cash for SJT outreach project

The Stephen Joseph Theatre has thanked the staff and customers of The Proudfoot Group for their generous donation of £2,500 which will help fund their community and outreach work in the local area.

The funds were raised in Proudfoot stores from the sale of 5p carrier bags to customers.

Paul Robinson, artistic director and acting CEO at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, said: “It’s always particularly pleasing when a local company supports us.

“This money will go towards our important community and outreach work.”

Valerie Aston, director at The Proudfoot Group, said: “It was wonderful to meet with Paul and actor Jun Hwang to present them with a cheque and hear of all their future plans.”