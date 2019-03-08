Proudfoot making a difference to Brownies

The 1st Forge Valley Brownies have received a donation from Proudfoot supermarkets to go towards a pack holiday to Seamer and Irton Youth Hall in May.

The retailer supported the local cause with a donation of £250 through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity, which raises funds from the sale of Heritage own label products and branded items featured on the Proudfoot promotional leaflet, in addition to funds raised via the four supermarkets’ in-store collecting tins.

The Brownie group has six members with more due to start shortly.

The group holiday will be held at Seamer and Irton Youth Hall in Scarborough for the whole group to attend.

Robyn Welburn of 1st Forge Valley Brownies said of the donation: “The donation will allow the whole unit to be able to attend our yearly holiday together, this allows the girls to be able to have the experience of staying over with their friends and complete badges. This opportunity strengthens the girls’ friendships and allows them to gain new friendships with the other girls in the unit that they don’t normally spend as much time with.”

Valerie Aston, director at the Proudfoot Group, added: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support 1st Forge Valley Brownies.”