Proudfoot’s donation to RVS Sight Loss

RVS Sight Loss has received a donation of £150 from Proudfoot supermarkets to allow its members, who are visually impaired or blind, to take part in activities such as cycling, football, golf and sailing.

Tony Mollica, from RVS Sight Loss, said: “Thank you to the Proudfoot Group for the donation. We have 30 members and growing, and the donations will help our group to do activities such as cycling with adapted bikes, sailing, climbing and more – all outings that help to reduce isolation and promote socializing and wellbeing.”

Valerie Aston, director at the Proudfoot Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support RVS Sight Loss.”