Public invited to attend hospital meeting in Malton

The NHS trust in charge of delivering services at Scarborough Hospital is inviting the public to an upcoming meeting of the Council of Governors.

This will take place at Malton Rugby Club between 1pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday, 13 March and will be chaired by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Chair, Susan Symington.

The Council of Governors represent the views of the Foundation Trust membership and hold the Trust Board to account.

It consists of 16 public governors and five staff governors who have all been elected by the membership of their constituencies. It also includes nominated representatives from the Local Authority, University and other partnership organisations.

Their role, according to the trust, is to 'ensure that the Trust delivers services that best meet the needs of patients and the communities we serve'; 'ensure that the Trust provides high quality, effective and patient-focused services'; 'ensure high standards of corporate governance and personal conduct and promote effective dialogue between the Trust and the local communities we serve'.