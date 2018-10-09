Pupil referral unit holds coffee morning for Macmillan cause

Scarborough Pupil Referral Unit recently marked Macmillan’s Coffee Morning campaign with an ‘open house’ for family and friends and guests who visited the school.

A wide range of cakes and buns were on offer as pupils served up treats for the visitors.

A spokesman at the referral unit said: “Liam Studholm and Jamie Maclaren took the lead in organising the event with a very popular raffle, a book stall and the much admired and frequented cake stall.

“The early estimates place the total funds raised at £163.”