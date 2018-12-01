Pupils get animated about creative work

Malton Community Primary School pupils are in with the chance of seeing their creative work included in a new animated show to be aired on Sky in 2019.

In a world first, the pupils have taken part in a workshop run by the creators of Night Zookeeper which will soon be brought to life in a 10-part series of shows.

Year Six pupils are pictured with Paul Hutson from Night Zookeeper.

Best known for its digital platform, which encourages literacy and writing amongst children aged seven and over, Night Zookeeper, is used by thousands of schools not only in the UK, but across the world.

It inspires children to invent their own magical animals and then write stories about them.

Year Six teacher at Malton Community Primary School, Amy Lackenby, said: “The children were extremely excited to learn about Night Zookeeper.

“The fact they had the chance to contribute characters, plots and background designs to the new TV show was a fantastic opportunity and shows them that their ideas are just as valuable – if not more so - as those of the professionals.”

Paul Hutson of Night Zookeeper said: “The pupils here at Malton Community Primary School have created a rich and diverse selection of potential characters and I can’t wait to see what other children around the country are inspired to write, draw and create.”