Pupils Go Ape as school gets back into full swing

The children at St Martin’s Ampleforth have celebrated the start of term with a myriad of activities to help them settle back into school life.

The first weekend outing of the term was to ‘Go Ape’ in local Dalby Forest where the children got to grips with high ropes and zip wires. They have also enjoyed the exhilaration of zorbing in the Ampleforth Leisure Centre.

Head of school David Moses said: “It has been a busy start to the new academic year and I am always amazed by the enthusiasm our children have to try something new.”