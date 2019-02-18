Put on your dancing shows to help CU Scarborough students help the needy in Romania

Scarborough residents are being urged to put on their dancing shoes or make a donation as part of an annual campaign to help vulnerable children and adults in Romania.

CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University Group, is holding a charity danceathon to help fund a trip to Oradea, in Western Romania, which will see early years, health, counselling and primary education students from CU Scarborough deliver aid to those in need.

Members of the community are invited to take part in 30-minute workshops in ballet, hip-hop, freestyle and jazz on Wednesday March 14 from 3pm to 6.30pm.

Each session is priced at £1 and the money raised will be used to buy vital resources for homeless projects, state orphanages, private orphanages, schools and traditional Roma

communities.

A total of 14 students and three members of staff will be taking part in CU Scarborough’s third annual seven-day trip.

Not only will students deliver vital aid and support, they will also have the opportunity to develop their skills and gain valuable hands-on experience.

CU Scarborough tutor Yasmin Stefanov-King said: said: “Our danceathon will be a really fun way to raise money for the Romania trip, and we are hoping to get as many people as possible from right across the Scarborough community taking part.

“The workshops will be led by local dance tutors, who also happen to be CU Scarborough students, and are suitable for anyone - from beginners to those who are more experienced.

“Last year we delivered two pallets of donated school uniforms to help disadvantaged children, and this year we are appealing for donations of pencil cases and stationery which we will also distribute to young people in need.

“The Romania trips are a fantastic experience for our students, and it is excellent to see that many will be returning for the third time in 2019 so will be able to go back and assess the impact that their work and donations have made and build on what they have already done.

“It will be an opportunity to both develop their skills and gain new ones as they deliver aid to everyone from young orphans to elderly people receiving end of life care.”

Anyone wishing to take part in the danceathon is asked to go to the campus on Thursday

March 14 from 3pm and donations can be dropped off at CU Scarborough’s main reception.

