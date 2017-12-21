Put your waste out a day late for collection

Ryedale District Council’s residents and businesses are being reminded that there will be some changes to their normal day of collection for their refuse services over the Christmas and New Year period. They are:

Week Commencing Monday 25 December 2017

Residents:

Collections due on Christmas Day will be collected on Wednesday 27 December.

All other household waste and recycling collections this week will be one or two days late – please put your waste out one day late. For more detailed information visit www.ryedale.gov.uk.

Collections will operate on Wednesday 27 December through to Saturday 30 December inclusive.

Businesses:

Commercial waste collections normally due on Christmas Day will be collected on Wednesday 27 December. All other collections will be one or two days late.

Week Commencing Monday 1 January 2018

Residents:

All household waste and recycling collections will be one day late. Collections will operate on Tuesday 2 January through to Saturday 6 January inclusive.

Businesses:

Collections due on Monday 1 January and Tuesday 2 January 2018 will be one day late. There are no changes to collections on Thursday 4 January and Friday 5 January.

Councillor Luke Ives, chairman of the policy and resources committee, said: “Every effort has been made to minimise any disruption to these important services.”