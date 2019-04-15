Queen Machine and Kerry Ellis at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - who they are

Queen tribute band Queen Machine, and Kerry Ellis, play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday August 31.

They will be accompanied by the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra and conducted by Matthew Freeman.

Kerry Ellis

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 19 from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Making their UK touring debut, Queen Machine, say the promoters, are the go-to tribute band for the Official International Queen Fan Club and are one of the most popular bands in their native Denmark and neighbouring Scandinavian countries where they repeatedly sell out shows.

Joining them will be the UK’s leading lady of musical theatre Kerry Ellis, who originated the role of Meat, in Queen musical We Will Rock You.

Since then, she’s forged a long-standing musical relationship and friendship with Queen guitarist Brian May, who describes the stage star as having “Britain’s most beautiful voice”. He produced her debut album Anthems, and they jointly released the follow up Golden Days in 2017, as well as extensively touring the UK and Europe together.

Conducting the tour will be Matthew Freeman, a platinum and gold disc award-winning conductor and arranger. He originally reworked the music of Queen for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2014 and conducted their Symphonic Queen concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in 2014 and 2017. The Symphonic Queen album was released in 2016.

Bjarke Baisner fronts Queen Machine, sounding and looking like a young Freddie Mercury, joined by Peter Møller Jeppesen on guitar, Henrik Østergaard on keys, Jens Lunde on bass and Paolo Romano Torquati on drums.

The Official International Queen Fan Club hails Queen Machine as: “Quite simply one of THE best Queen tribute bands we have ever had at any of our events – don’t miss them.”

Since forming in 2018, the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra have recorded for Sir Cliff Richard’s Rise Up album and performed live with the Trevor Horn Band on Trevor Horn Reimagines The 80s at the Southbank Centre.