Queen’s Award for Cast Iron Radiators Ltd

A successful Scarborough-based company has landed a 2018 Queen’s Award.

Cast Iron Radiators Ltd scooped the prestigious accolade for International Trade – Outstanding Short Term Growth.

It has grown over the past five years to become one of the three largest cast iron radiator manufacturers in the UK.

In celebration of receiving the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, the company is launching a new range of traditional radiators in the UK, The Queen’s Radiators, which will be manufactured in Scarborough.

The firm, which is based on the Barrys Lane Industrial Estate, manufacture traditional radiators and has developed a range of innovative finishes which have been popular in many export markets.

Overseas sales have risen by over 200% over the last two years.

Cast Iron Radiators Ltd assemble and finish all of its traditional radiators at its Scarborough base.