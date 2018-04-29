Queen’s Award glory for Dale Power Solutions

Critical power product and services provider Dale Power Solutions has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Promoting Opportunity 2018.

The Dale Power award was given in recognition of the very successful apprenticeship programme the company has been operating for a number of years.

The programme aims to communicate the benefits of apprenticeships, promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects and work within the local community to provide accessible training, career opportunities, and an alternative to further education.

This is the third Queen’s Award to be awarded to Dale Power Solutions. It received the Queen’s Award to Industry in 1971 and the Queen’s Award for Export in 1983.

Most recently the company won Large Employer category at the National Apprenticeship Awards 2017 and was named as a Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer.

Tim Wilkins, chief executive officer at Dale Power Solutions said he was thrilled to receive the award.

He said: “It is a great honour to receive a Queen’s Award, especially one that recognises our work in the local community.

“Our apprentices work tirelessly with local schools and training organisations, providing information and advice to young people, parents and educators.

“Our training programme is synonymous with our growth strategy. By investing in apprentices we can continue to grow a healthy, successful and sustainable business. Receiving this award is a credit to everyone at Dale who goes above and beyond the day to day.”