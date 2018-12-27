Queens Parade in Scarborough vandalised with racial graffiti

Scarborough Police are appealing for witness after the shelters on Queens Parade were daubed with racial graffiti.

Scarborough Borough Council have been contacted to remove the graffiti from the shelters but it may not be removed as quickly as normal due to the Christmas period.

The offensive paint was left overnight between December 23 and 24.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Police, said: "We are appealing to members of the public to call us if they see anyone suspicious in the area of the shelters, which overlook the sea at the back of the Bowls Club.

"We are also asking if anyone has seen the graffiti being done, to please contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference 12180238564."