RAFA chairman Cyril steps down after 20 years

Ryedale’s Royal Air Forces Association chairman Cyril Shreeve stepped down after 20 years in the role during the branch’s AGM at Malton and Norton Golf Club.

He handed over his badge of office to Andrew Sollitt MBE who has held the role of branch honorary secretary for the past year. Cyril was appointed as chairman in 1999 when the Ryedale Branch was formed by an amalgamation of three branches.

He has steered the branch through its formation to a thriving organisation of over 100 members holding monthly branch meetings and regular social events.

Cyril was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a number of gifts to recognise his long service.

He will continue as president of the branch and will attend as many meetings and events as he is able along with his wife Barbara.

The branch has an active Welfare Team ready to support RAF Association members and any ex-RAF personnel or dependants who may require assistance.