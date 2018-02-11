Raffle by oil rig staff raises £1,253 for Sacrborough RNLI

A festive raffle held on the Ensco 120 oil rig off Aberdeen has raised £1,253 for Scarborough RNLI.

The raffle was organised by Leavening resident Henry Pulling who works on the rig.

A few years ago some of Henry’s colleagues were in desperate need of the RNLI when the helicopter they were in ditched into the sea about 15 miles from the coast. The RNLI and coastguard rescued the crew. He said: “You hope you will never need the lifeboat but you never know out there.”

Henry, his wife Rebecca, and their children Joshua, 3, and Esme, 22 months, visited Scarborough lifeboathouse to make the donation.