Rail fans well chuffed as Flying Scotsman set to visit area

The world’s most famous steam locomotive, Flying Scotsman will be visiting the east coast as part of its national tour this year.

Train buffs can see the Flying Scotsman when it makes its one-way trip to Scarborough from London’s King’s Cross station, on April 19.

Don’t despair if you don’t see it, as there will be another chance on June 23, when the record-breaking engine goes from Scarborough to Ealing Broadway (return diesel hauled).

People wishing to view the Flying Scotsman are urged to view it on its tour dates from a safe vantage point. It is vital that spectators do not venture onto the railway, particularly when it is on the mainline as a full timetable of regular services will also be running.

The National Railway Museum which owns the locomotive has signed a six-year contract with engineering firm Riley & Son (E) Ltd to operate and maintain locomotive no. 60103 Flying Scotsman.

The new contract will start 2018 in style with a tour of venues and scenic railway journeys across the UK.

The first opportunity this year for the public to see Flying Scotsman will be 10 and 11 March at the East Lancashire Railway in Rawtenstall, where it will be on static display.

The record-breaking engine is scheduled to visit the heritage railway line on several other dates in the spring, before embarking on railway tours taking in locations in Scotland, the Lake District, the Chiltern Hills, the North Downs and the Yorkshire countryside.

Further dates will be added to the website throughout the year, once details are confirmed.

Jim Lowe, Head of Operations at the National Railway Museum, said: “I would like to congratulate Riley &Son (E) Ltd for their success in winning the contract and I look forward to working with the team again in what is sure to be a very popular 2018 touring schedule.

“Flying Scotsman is a true symbol of engineering excellence and continues to inspire and amaze crowds of people wherever it goes. It is a fantastic ambassador for the National Railway Museum and we aim to give as many people as possible the chance to see this legend of the steam age.”

Ian Riley, from Riley and Son (E) Ltd, praised the hard work of the team who have been working on the locomotive from restoration to the present day.

“Flying Scotsman is a special engine and the chance to work with such a well-loved locomotive again is a real privilege,” he said,

Visit enquiries@railwaytouring.co.uk to book, or call 01553 661500.