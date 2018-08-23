Raising £200k in 20 years for Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Organisers at the annual Vintage Working Day and Ploughing Match at Mill Lane, Cayton Bay, celebrated their final fund-raiser after 20 years.

This year was another success raising a total of £8450.80 -bringing the total just short of £200,000 in 20 years.

Organisers Molly and Terry Oakley and Eddie Brown, donate all proceeds that are made every year to patient care are Saint Catherine’s hospice.

At the event, on July 28, the family fun filled day provided the usual favourite attractions including the popular tractor run along with birds of prey, bouncy castle, beer tent, charity auction and adrenaline fuelled entertainment.

Molly Oakley, Event Organiser, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed doing the events over the past 20 years, it has been very hard work but it has been extremely rewarding.

“We wanted to thank everybody who has ever helped us to make the events such a success. We also would like to thank everybody who has contributed with gifts for the raffle and auction and of course everybody who has come along and attended the events.

“We are proud to say we have raised just short of £200,000 in 20 years.”

Debbie Kay, Fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are very grateful to Molly, Terry, Eddie and their families for their dedication and hard work over the years.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to support this annual event which has grown year on year to become a real favourite for the community to attend with it raising such a fantastic amount of money for Saint Catherine’s.

“On behalf of Saint Catherine’s we would like to say a special thank you to Molly for being the driving force behind the whole event and our most grateful thanks to all the organisers, businesses who have donated prizes over the years and finally everyone who came along and spent money on the day.

“We wish Molly and Terry a happy retirement and hope Eddie can now put his feet up too.”