Raisthorpe firm toasts a decade of success

Yorkshire Wolds gin producer Raisthorpe Manor Fine Foods is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Founder Julia Medforth started the Wharram-based business on her farmhouse kitchen table after her homemade Raspberry Gin Liqueur proved a hit with shoot guests.

From these modest beginnings the company has enjoyed considerable national success, winning 13 Great Taste Awards and now supplies independent retailers and the hospitality sector nationwide, as well as selling online.

Raisthorpe also opened its second retail outlet at the White Rose Centre last summer, following a successful first year at the York Designer Outlet.

Julia said: “We’re proud to be Yorkshire born and bred and for our business to be based here. We’ve seen some huge changes in the gin market over the last ten years and it continues to see massive growth, but we’re not ones to rest on our laurels.”