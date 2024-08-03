Rare tropical 'mola mola' sunfish spotted swimming in North Sea near Bridlington

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 11:25 BST
Spectacular footage has captured a rare sunfish, that usually lives in tropical waters, swimming off the East Yorkshire coast.

A rare fish that usually lives in tropical waters has been spotted in the sea, near Bridlington. The sunfish was filmed from a fishing boat, by Kit Gallagher (click to play above).

Rare tropical sunfish spotted off Yorkshire coastplaceholder image
Rare tropical sunfish spotted off Yorkshire coast | Kit Gallagher

Also know as a mola mola, the species is the largest bony fish and adults can grow up to 10ft (3m) in length and weigh up to two tonnes. They are a very rare visitor to UK waters, and are only ever seen in the summer months.

Related topics:SwimmingBridlingtonNorth Sea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice