Rebecca’s prestigious status

A Malton-based engineer has just been accepted as a member of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

Rebecca Munro has achieved the highly valued Technician Membership of ICE.

Rebecca, 21, works as a technician permanent way engineer at Mott MacDonald in York.

She studied at Leeds College of Building, completing her Level 3 Apprenticeship in civil engineering, and is currently working towards her advanced technical apprenticeship.

In addition to passing her engineering technician review, Rebecca was nominated for the ICE Jean Venables Medal – an accolade awarded to those who show exceptional qualities in their reviews.

Rebecca was also named the BTEC Apprentice of the Year, as well as the ‘Best Apprentice Under-25’ at the 2017 Women in Construction Awards.