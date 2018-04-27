Recipe: Baked yoghurt with poached rhubarb and sunflower seed granola

Here is a great recipe that you can create at home.

This yoghurt dessert is devised by Ollie Moore, of the Ox Pasture Hall Hotel, Scarborough.

Baked yoghurt with poached rhubarb and sunflower seed granola

This is my favourite dessert to do when cooking for friends and family.

It’s quick, simple and most important of all it’s tasty!

The pairing of sweet just-set yoghurt against the sour, sharp taste of rhubarb works perfectly, and with the added extra crunch that the granola gives it makes this a crowd pleaser.

Yoghurt yield 5/ rhubarb yield 6/ granola yield 20

- Yoghurt time 2 minutes / cook time 12-15 minutes/ granola time 10 minutes

- Difficulty 3/10

Ingredients:

Condensed Milk x 230g

Natural Yoghurt x 290g

Double Cream x 230g

Vanilla Extract 1 x Teaspoon

---

Yorkshire Rhubarb x 300g ( cut into sticks)

Sugar x 250g

Water x 250ml

-----

Porridge Oats x 150g

Golden syrup x 65g

Sunflower seeds x 25g

Honey x 1 Tablespoon

Oil x 1 Tablespoon

First set your oven to 150 degrees.

Begin by melting the golden syrup in either a microwave or on the stove, you don’t want it to boil.

Once hot, add this to your oats and seeds (in a large bowl).

Stir till combined, place your oat mix on to a large baking tray and bake till golden then cool.

Next, make a stock syrup by bringing the sugar and the water to the boil until all the sugar has dissolved.

Prepare the rhubarb by cutting it into 4cm long sticks, wash and then pour your hot syrup over the rhubarb, cover with cling film and allow to cool.

Place all four of the yoghurt ingredients into a large mixing bowl and combine.

Prepare a baine marie by placing your ramekins into a deep baking tray, pour your yoghurt mixture into the ramekins and place tray into the oven. Now gently pour boiling water on to the tray, avoiding any splashes on to the ramekins or yoghurt.

Cooking them this way helps them cook evenly and will stop the mix from splitting.

Cook for 12-15 minutes, it’s best to check them by gently giving them a little shake, you are looking for a slight wobble. Once cooked allow to cool.

Assemble by placing the chopped rhubarb on top of the cold yoghurts and then sprinkle with the granola.

Any leftover granola can be stored in an airtight container for up to a month.