Record-breaking crowds flock to town

Crowd figures at Scarborough’s North Marine Road have reached record-breaking numbers for this week’s County Championship clash between Yorkshire and Worcestershire.

Despite the Tykes’ defeat by an innings and 186 runs and the majority of big names being missing from both sides, fans still flocked in their thousands to North Marine Road to watch the four days of action.

Scarborough Cricket Club chairman Paul Harrand said: “We have had over 3,500 spectators on day one and three and day two was actually pushing 5,000, despite the questionable weather.

“All together these figures are far superior to every other county and it is likely to be the biggest four-day crowd of the season by any team, and most likely for the last five years or more “ said Harrand.

“The crowd just love good cricket and even though Yorkshire haven’t been at the peak of their powers this week they have still come out from start to finish.”

After these amazing crowd figures, Harrand is now keen to discuss the return of one-day cricket to the iconic Scarborough ground.

He added: “These sort of figures help, but we will have to converse with Yorkshire about that possibility.

“With the World Cup next year it frees up some one-day games with the ECB having control of Headingley and then if that is successful, who knows.

“It is a world famous ground, everyone loves coming here and the players love playing here. It is totally unique.”

Harrand is delighted that North Marine Road is still a big draw for tourists on the east coast.

He said: “Bringing more people to our part of the world can only be a good thing from a business and public perspective.

“Seeing cafes, bars and hotels full is brilliant and it has coincided brilliantly with the recent successful summer all round for the town and more specifically with the Open Air Theatre.

“We have had a lot of praise in the media about how we do things and the crowd numbers we get.

“Of course there has been a lot of noise about four-day cricket being a dying art, but everyone concurs that this is how county cricket should be.”