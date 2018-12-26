Recycling collections are slightly later due to festive holidays

There are minor changes to waste and recycling collections in the Ryedale district over Christmas and New Year.

The collections after Boxing Day will one or two days late with crews operating on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. New Year’s Eve (Monday 31st) collections are as normal.

The following collections will be one day late.

Councillor Luke Ives said: “At this time of year we all generate more waste and recycling than normal, through packaging, cards and decorations. It’s really important that residents know when their collections will take place.

“Recycling Christmas trees is an important part of this.

“Trees can be taken to any Household Waste Recycling Centre for composting.”

They are at: Corner of Pasture Lane/Showfield Lane, Malton, Caulklands Quarry, Thornton le Dale and at Wombleton (just off A170).

A downloadable calendar with the full details on is now available at www.ryedale.gov.uk/bindays.